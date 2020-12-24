 Skip to main content
Three area children beat Santa to the punch with funds, gifts for people in need
NORMAL -- Christmas-giving usually centers around a jolly old guy named Santa Claus giving presents to kids, but this year has been different, and this time it's the children who are giving.

That is the case with three young people, Cai and Christopher Marks, and Cana Brooks, who went out of their way to raise money and buy supplies for four area social service agencies.

Cai Marks, 9, Normal, and her brother, Christopher, 6, held a mathathon to raise $2,965 to purchase groceries and other supplies for the Urgent Care List at Home Sweet Home Mission. The brother and sister are students at Fairview Elementary School.

"I put together a 100-question math quiz after they wanted to go out and find sponsors," said their mother, Courtney Marks. As they solved the math problems, the money started flowing, said Cai.

"We just wanted to do something good for our community," Cai said. "It was a lot of fun."

The Marks family and friends Ed and Goline Lawrence loaded up Ed's truck and trailer with hundreds of pounds of supplies that will be used to populate the mission's Urgent Care List store in the basement at the center.

122320-blm-loc-2helper

Cai Marks, 9, Normal, unloads two vehicles packed with food and other supplies for Home Sweet Home Mission in Bloomington after she and her brother, Christopher, 6, held a mathathon to raise $2,965, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. The brother and sister solved 100 math problems after finding sponsors who would pay them for every correct answer. Cai's mother, Courtney, right, helped organize the fundraiser.

As Cai unloaded groceries, Christopher had fun sliding the goods down the chute from the first floor loading dock.

Meanwhile, a Normal teen has been raising funds to support other teens in need. Cana Brooks, 15, Normal, a sophomore at University High School, wanted to raise money to help teens affected by homelessness. Her mother, Shelley Brooks, suggested she try a Go Fund Me fundraiser and to her surprise, Cana raised $1,300 to purchase backpacks and blankets that are being given to Project Oz, Neville House and PATH.

"We were studying about mental health and the impact of homelessness," Cana Brooks said, when she began to look for ways to help teens who were homeless.

122320-blm-loc-3helper

Christopher Marks, 6, Normal, waits to push a load of groceries into the delivery slide at Home Sweet Home Mission in Bloomington after he and his sister, Cai, raised $2,965, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Brooks and her friend, Naomi Elliot, 17, a junior at U-High, delivered the backpacks and blankets to Project Oz on Monday.

"The backpacks are filled with sweatshirts, supplies and treats," Cana said.

122320-blm-loc-1helper

Cana Brooks, 15, a sophomore at University High School, pushes a box of backpacks packed with supplies across the parking lot at Project Oz after she raised $1,300 through a Go Fund Me project. Brooks, who was studying the impact of mental illness, decided she wanted to help local organizations who help teens deal with trauma. For a video interview with Cana, go to Pantagraph.com.

This is one Christmas where Santa found some much needed help.

