Three area children beat Santa to the punch

Christmas giving usually centers around a jolly old guy named Santa Clau giving presents to kids, but this year has been different, and this time it's the children who are giving.

That is the case with three young people, Cai and Christopher Marks, and Cana Brooks, who went out of their way to raise money and buy supplies for four area social service agencies.

Cai Marks, 9, Normal, and her brother, Christopher, 6, held a mathathon to raise $2,965.00 to purchase groceries and other supplies for the Urgent Care List at Home Sweet Home Mission. The brother and sister are students at Fairview Elementary School.

"I put together a 100 question math quiz after they wanted to go out and find sponsors," said their mother, Courtney Marks. As they solved the math problems, the money started flowing, said Cai.

"We just wanted to do something good for our community," Cai said. "It was a lot of fun."

The Marks family and friends, Ed and Goline Lawrence, loaded up Ed's truck and trailer with hundreds of pounds of supplies that will be used to populate the mission's Urgent Care List store that is located in the basement at the center.