3 more coronavirus cases confirmed in McLean County on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — Three new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in McLean County, bringing the total number to seven.

McLean County health officials confirmed the results Saturday afternoon.

The new cases include one female in her 70s with underlying health conditions and is currently hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a local hospital. The second is a male in his 50s who has a history of international travel and is recovering at home in isolation and the third is a male is his 20s recovering at home in isolation.

Earlier this week, the health department confirmed four cases in McLean County. On Friday, officials said three new cases included a man in his 20s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 70s, Graven said. On Thursday, officials said a man in his 70s was in isolation at a local hospital in good condition.