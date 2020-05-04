You are the owner of this article.
3 more COVID cases in McLean County; new total, 102
Illinois National Guardsmen remove their outer exam gloves after taking a sample for analysis at a drive-through COVID-19 testing station on March 28 at the McLean County Fairgrounds.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — Three more people from McLean County have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 102 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

McLean County Health Department announced the latest tally on Monday.

Of the 102, 12 are at home in isolation, two are hospitalized in isolation and 85 have recovered, the health department said.

Three McLean County residents have died, the health department said previously.

Meanwhile, the number of people tested for COVID-19 at the drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, continues to increase. On Sunday, 74 more people were tested there, bringing to 3,706 the number of Illinois residents who have been tested since that site opened on March 28, Illinois Department of Public Health told The Pantagraph on Monday.

The site, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, last week loosened its testing criteria.

Eligible for testing is anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), providing the person can complete the nasal self-swab test. Also eligible are anyone with a risk factor, such as having contact with someone who tested positive or anyone with compromised immune system or serious chronic medical condition.

Also eligible are people with or without symptoms who work in a health care or correctional facility, are first responders, or are critical infrastructure workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care and sanitation.

Of the 102 McLean County residents who have tested positive, 60.8 percent are female and 39.2 percent are male.

By race, 54 are white, 36 are black, three are Asian, six are "other" and three are "unknown," the health department said.

By age range, two are age 9 and younger, four are age 10 to 19, 16 are in their 20s, eight are in their 30s, 17 are in their 40s, 20 are in their 50s, 16 are in their 60s, 15 are in their 70s and four are in their 80s.

By zip code, 36 are from 61701 (Bloomington), 26 from 61761 (Normal), 17 from 61704 (east and south Bloomington), eight from 61705 (rural Bloomington), four from 61726 (Chenoa), three from 61745 (Heyworth), two each from 61753 (Lexington) and 61748 (Hudson), and one each from 61732 (Danvers), 61770 (Saybrook), 61737 (Ellsworth) and 61752 (LeRoy).

This story will be updated.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

