3 more COVID cases in McLean County; new total, 102

Also eligible are people with or without symptoms who work in a health care or correctional facility, are first responders, or are critical infrastructure workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care and sanitation.

Of the 102 McLean County residents who have tested positive, 60.8 percent are female and 39.2 percent are male.

By race, 54 are white, 36 are black, three are Asian, six are "other" and three are "unknown," the health department said.

By age range, two are age 9 and younger, four are age 10 to 19, 16 are in their 20s, eight are in their 30s, 17 are in their 40s, 20 are in their 50s, 16 are in their 60s, 15 are in their 70s and four are in their 80s.

By zip code, 36 are from 61701 (Bloomington), 26 from 61761 (Normal), 17 from 61704 (east and south Bloomington), eight from 61705 (rural Bloomington), four from 61726 (Chenoa), three from 61745 (Heyworth), two each from 61753 (Lexington) and 61748 (Hudson), and one each from 61732 (Danvers), 61770 (Saybrook), 61737 (Ellsworth) and 61752 (LeRoy).

This story will be updated.

