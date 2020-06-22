Three more COVID cases in McLean County; new total, 253

BLOOMINGTON — Three more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 253 the number of people from McLean County who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
McLean County Health Department announced the latest numbers on Monday, following four new cases announced on Sunday.
All three new cases are people in their 20s who are self-isolating at home, according to Jonathan Reed of the health department.
Of the 253 cases, 225 people have recovered, 15 are at home in isolation and none are hospitalized. Monday marked the 15th consecutive day that the health department reported that no one was hospitalized in McLean County of coronavirus.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths have been announced since May 29.
Reed reported that 11,703 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19, so the rate of those testing positive is about 2.2 percent.
Meanwhile, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Monday that 59 people were tested on Sunday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or arrive by bus. A free Connect Transit shuttle bus leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Among other testing sites is Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. That testing site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments may be made at DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
