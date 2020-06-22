Three more COVID cases in McLean County; new total, 253

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Three more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 253 the number of people from McLean County who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.

McLean County Health Department announced the latest numbers on Monday, following four new cases announced on Sunday.

All three new cases are people in their 20s who are self-isolating at home, according to Jonathan Reed of the health department.

Of the 253 cases, 225 people have recovered, 15 are at home in isolation and none are hospitalized. Monday marked the 15th consecutive day that the health department reported that no one was hospitalized in McLean County of coronavirus.

Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths have been announced since May 29.