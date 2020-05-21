Three more COVID deaths in McLean County; all related to Bloomington Rehab

BLOOMINGTON — Three more McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 and all three are associated with Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, McLean County Health Department said Thursday.
Nine county residents have died of the novel coronavirus since it hit the county in March. Six are associated with the Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center long-term care facility.
The three fatalities announced Thursday follow three deaths announced by the health department between Thursday and Sunday. Three people died earlier this spring.
All three people whose deaths were announced Thursday were associated with Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington, said Dion McNeal, the county communications specialist.
All three were women — one in her 70s and two in their 80s, McNeal said.
The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county rose by three on Thursday, meaning 197 people have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
Two of the three new cases are associated with Bloomington Rehab, McNeal said. One is a resident and one is an employee.
Of McLean County's 197 COVID cases since March 19, 48 have been associated with Bloomington Rehab, McNeal said. Thirty have been residents and 18 are employees. One of the 18 employees lives outside McLean County.
Countywide, in addition to the nine deaths, 118 people have recovered, 63 are at home in isolation and seven are hospitalized.
Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) told The Pantagraph that, while the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds is scheduled to close 5 p.m. Friday, IDPH and local health officials will be announcing details "in the coming days" of where area residents can continue to access testing.
Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight last week identified a COVID outbreak at Bloomington Rehab.
But she said then that there were no "red flags" at the facility and when the health department reached out to the facility, they found that many infection control protocols already were in place.
The new deaths follows a recent surge in people who have tested positive for the virus, with 25 new cases on May 15, nine on Sunday and 17 on Monday.
Meanwhile, Livingston County Health Department and Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) announced Livingston County's second COVID-related death — a man in his 70s who had been isolated at Pontiac Correctional Center.
Livingston County and IDOC also announced that county's 30th confirmed COVID case also was at Pontiac Correctional Center. A man in his 20s who was asymptomatic at the time of testing is recovering in isolation.
IDPH told The Pantagraph on Thursday that 191 people were tested on Wednesday at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
That brings to 6,425 the number of people who have been tested at that site since it opened March 28.
The testing site, which opens at 9 a.m. daily and has a capacity to serve 250 people a day, is scheduled to close 5 p.m. Friday.
"These testing sites are extremely valuable resources in our state and the state is pleased to have been able to offer this resource to the Bloomington community for more than 50 days," IDPH said in a statement to The Pantagraph. "While the site will be closing on May 22, we are working closely with local health officials to ensure residents continue to have access to testing and will have additional details in the coming days."
A list of testing sites may be found at dph.illinois.gov/testing.
Statewide, IDPH announced Thursday 2,268 new cases of COVID-19 and 87 additional deaths.
That brings the statewide totals to 102,686 people who have tested positive for COVID and 4,607 deaths since COVID hit Illinois earlier this year.
This story will be updated.
