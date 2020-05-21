Three more COVID deaths in McLean County; all related to Bloomington Rehab

The new deaths follows a recent surge in people who have tested positive for the virus, with 25 new cases on May 15, nine on Sunday and 17 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Livingston County Health Department and Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) announced Livingston County's second COVID-related death — a man in his 70s who had been isolated at Pontiac Correctional Center.

Livingston County and IDOC also announced that county's 30th confirmed COVID case also was at Pontiac Correctional Center. A man in his 20s who was asymptomatic at the time of testing is recovering in isolation.

IDPH told The Pantagraph on Thursday that 191 people were tested on Wednesday at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

That brings to 6,425 the number of people who have been tested at that site since it opened March 28.

The testing site, which opens at 9 a.m. daily and has a capacity to serve 250 people a day, is scheduled to close 5 p.m. Friday.