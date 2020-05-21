Three more COVID deaths in McLean County; IDPH working on testing access

BLOOMINGTON — Three more McLean County residents have died of COVID-19, McLean County Health Department said Thursday, meaning nine people have died of the novel coronavirus since March.
The deaths follow three fatalities between Thursday and Sunday. Three people died earlier this spring.
No more information was immediately available on the three people whose deaths were announced on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose by three on Thursday, meaning 197 people have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
In addition to the nine deaths, 118 people have recovered, 63 are at home in isolation and seven are hospitalized.
Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) told The Pantagraph that, while the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds is still scheduled to close 5 p.m. Friday, IDPH and local health officials will be announcing details "in the coming days" of where area residents can continue to access testing.
It was not immediately known whether any of the three new deaths were associated with Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Care, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington. Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said earlier that three of the six deaths announced earlier were associated with that long-term care facility.
The new deaths follows a recent surge in people who have tested positive for the virus, with 25 new cases on May 15, nine on Sunday and 17 on Monday. McKnight last week identified an outbreak at Bloomington Rehab, which shared responsibility for the recent surge in cases.
Meanwhile, IDPH told The Pantagraph on Thursday that 191 people were tested on Wednesday at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
That brings to 6,425 the number of people who have been tested at that site since it opened March 28.
The testing site, which opens at 9 a.m. daily and has a capacity to serve 250 people a day, is scheduled to close 5 p.m. Friday.
"These testing sites are extremely valuable resources in our state and the state is pleased to have been able to offer this resource to the Bloomington community for more than 50 days," IDPH said in a statement to The Pantagraph. "While the site will be closing on May 22, we are working closely with local health officials to ensure residents continue to have access to testing and will have additional details in the coming days."
A list of testing sites may be found at dph.illinois.gov/testing.
This story will be updated.
