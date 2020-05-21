Three more COVID deaths in McLean County; IDPH working on testing access

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Three more McLean County residents have died of COVID-19, McLean County Health Department said Thursday, meaning nine people have died of the novel coronavirus since March.

The deaths follow three fatalities between Thursday and Sunday. Three people died earlier this spring.

No more information was immediately available on the three people whose deaths were announced on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose by three on Thursday, meaning 197 people have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.

In addition to the nine deaths, 118 people have recovered, 63 are at home in isolation and seven are hospitalized.

Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) told The Pantagraph that, while the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds is still scheduled to close 5 p.m. Friday, IDPH and local health officials will be announcing details "in the coming days" of where area residents can continue to access testing.