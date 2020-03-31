Three more Livingston County residents have coronavirus; new county total at five

PONTIAC — Three more residents of Livingston County have tested positive for the novel strain of coronavirus, the Livingston County Health Department reported Tuesday evening.

That brings to five the number of Livingston County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, said Erin Fogarty, health department health education and marketing director.

The three new people who have tested positive are a man in his 70s who is hospitalized, a woman in her 80s who is hospitalized and a woman in her 50s recovering at home in isolation.

Health department officials are working with the Illinois Department of Public Health to investigate and notify anyone who has been in close contact with the three people.

The health department reminded Central Illinoisans that drive-through COVID-19 testing is available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, for health care workers, first responders, people 65 and older and patients with underlying medical conditions who also have a fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

