Three more McLean County residents diagnosed with COVID-19; new cases in LaSalle, Ford counties

BLOOMINGTON — Three more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 239 the number of people from McLean County who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19. the county health department said Friday.
Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department announced two more COVID cases, bringing its total to 177. Ford County Health Department confirmed one new case, a woman in her 80s, bringing that county's total to 23 cases.
Of the 239 McLean County residents, 207 have recovered, 19 are isolating at home and none are hospitalized, the health department reported. Thirteen people have died of the virus since March. No new deaths were announced Friday.
Health department Communicable Disease Supervisor Melissa Graven said that more than 9,000 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, meaning the rate of those testing positive is about 2.6 percent.
Fourteen new COVID cases have been announced so far this week, after only seven new cases were announced last week.
McLean County Communications Specialist Dion McNeal said in a statement that the health department recommends that the public and businesses follow the guidance of the governor's Restore Illinois plan. The statement came one day after Pizza Ranch in Bloomington re-opened its dining room, even though indoor restaurant dining is not allowed under the Restore Illinois plan until Phase 4, which hasn't taken effect.
"McLean County Health Department will follow up on all complaints reported to us of businesses that are not following the guidance of the Restore Illinois plan," McNeal's statement said. Anyone who believes that a business is violating the guidance may call 309-888-5452, email mclean.eh@mcleancountyil.gov or submit a complaint to the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Friday that 101 people were tested on Thursday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or by bus. A free Connect Transit shuttle bus leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Testing also is available at Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal, from 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Make an appointment and check eligibility at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
Meanwhile, Livingston County Health Department reported Friday that county had no active COVID cases.
As of Friday, 1,862 Livingston County residents had been tested for COVID and 37 had tested positive for the virus, the health department said. While two county residents died of the virus earlier this spring, 35 have recovered, the health department said.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Friday 595 new COVID cases and 77 additional deaths, including a Peoria County woman in her 70s.
Since COVID hit Illinois earlier this year, 131,198 people have been diagnosed with the virus and 6,260 people have died, IDPH said.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.