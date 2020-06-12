Three more McLean County residents diagnosed with COVID-19; new total, 239

BLOOMINGTON — Three more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 239 the number of people from McLean County who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
McLean County Health Department announced the latest numbers on Friday.
Of the 239, 207 have recovered, 19 are isolating at home and none are hospitalized, the health department reported. Thirteen people have died of the virus since March. No new deaths were announced Friday.
Health department Communicable Disease Supervisor Melissa Graven said that more than 9,000 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, meaning the rate of those testing positive is about 2.6 percent.
Fourteen new COVID cases have been announced so far this week, after only seven new cases were announced last week.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Friday that 101 people were tested on Thursday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone — with or without COVID symptoms — providing the person can complete a nasal self-swab test.
People may arrive by car, may walk up or by bus. A free Connect Transit shuttle bus leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Testing also is available at Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal, from 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Make an appointment and check eligibility at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
Meanwhile, Livingston County Health Department reported Friday that county had no active COVID cases.
As of Friday, 1,862 Livingston County residents had been tested for COVID and 37 had tested positive for the virus, the health department said. While two county residents died of the virus earlier this spring, 35 have recovered, the health department said.
Seven of the 37 Livingston County residents who tested positive had no COVID symptoms when they were tested.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Friday 595 new COVID cases and 77 additional deaths, including the death of a Peoria County woman in her 70s.
Since COVID hit Illinois earlier this year, 131,198 people have been diagnosed with the virus and 6,260 people have died, IDPH said.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
