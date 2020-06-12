Three more McLean County residents diagnosed with COVID-19; new total, 239

The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone — with or without COVID symptoms — providing the person can complete a nasal self-swab test.

People may arrive by car, may walk up or by bus. A free Connect Transit shuttle bus leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Testing also is available at Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal, from 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Make an appointment and check eligibility at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

Meanwhile, Livingston County Health Department reported Friday that county had no active COVID cases.

As of Friday, 1,862 Livingston County residents had been tested for COVID and 37 had tested positive for the virus, the health department said. While two county residents died of the virus earlier this spring, 35 have recovered, the health department said.

Seven of the 37 Livingston County residents who tested positive had no COVID symptoms when they were tested.