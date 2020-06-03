Three more McLean County residents diagnosed with COVID; new total, 224

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Three more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 224 the number of people from the county who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.

McLean County Health Department released the latest numbers on Wednesday afternoon.

Of the 224 people, 185 have recovered, 23 are at home in isolation and three are hospitalized, the health department reported.

Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths were announced Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Wednesday that 72 people were tested on Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and opened March 28. People in cars and pedestrians who can administer the nasal self-swab test may be tested.

Insurance will be billed but people without insurance may be tested free of charge.