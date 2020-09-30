Threshold to Hope moves to new home in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A downtown Bloomington art cooperative and gallery has found a new home.

Beginning Oct. 6, Threshold to Hope, Inc. will be meeting at the Creativity Center at 107 E. Chestnut, Bloomington. The new location, behind the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, will have a large classroom with the ability to spread out and be socially distanced, said director Nora Zaring.

Art is not just great fun; it's also very healing, Zaring said. “People can come to art with the weight of the world on their shoulders and leave feeling invigorated.”

Because of the pandemic, the organization gave up its classroom at Inside Out: Accessible Art in the Fox and Hounds building at 200 W. Monroe in downtown Bloomington. That led to moving classes outdoors, starting in mid-June, meeting two days a week at Miller Park in Bloomington.

