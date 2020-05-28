You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Thursday updates: The latest on coronavirus and Illinois
0 comments
alert top story

Thursday updates: The latest on coronavirus and Illinois

Here's what's happening with the coronavirus outbreak in Illinois and beyond for Thursday, May 28.  

Have a story idea? Tell us about it.

What you need to know for today:

Thursday update: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

1 of 6

What’s the recovery rate for COVID-19 in Illinois? That number is now available. But it’s complicated.

As Illinois gradually reopens, will you be wearing a mask?

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News