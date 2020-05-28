Thursday updates: The latest on coronavirus and Illinois

The state is preparing this weekend to further loosen restrictions on social interaction intended to slow the virus, entering the third phase of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan.
The ease with which the virus can be transmitted prompted Pritzker to close schools and nonessential businesses in March and issue a stay-at-home order that he has since extended twice through Friday. With the number of new cases reported daily stabilized and possibly dropping, Illinois will enter the third of five “Restore Illinois” phases Friday, with the reopening of manufacturing and retailing, outdoor dining at restaurants and gatherings of 10 or fewer people wearing face coverings.
“Non-essential” businesses and stores, closed for more than two months to in-person customers and workers, can reopen Friday with capacity limitations, social distancing observations and other safety guidance measures from IDPH.
That same guidance will be implemented for barbershops and salons. And for those workplaces that can enable remote activities, it is encouraged they do so.
Restaurants will remain closed to indoor dining, but Pritzker amended the Phase 3 plan to allow outdoor, socially distanced dining. Delivery, pickup and drive-thru are still options.
All of the state’s 5,000-plus child care providers not in operation will be advised to reopen. Pritzker said for the first four weeks that they are open, providers will be able to serve up to 10 children per classroom.