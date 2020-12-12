Time is running out: Where in Central Illinois to get your live Christmas trees, decor🎄

Engdale Farms, Taylorville, (217) 820-0775 or 820-0776, Illinois 48, turn south on Cherokee; hours are: Tuesday thru Friday and Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. thru Dec.16, weather permitting, pre-cut; Fraser firs. Scotch pine and white pine in fields, Firs and spruces. Facebook.

Dahnke’s Pine Patch, Martinsville, (217) 251-6688, 10015 E. U.S. 40, three miles east of Martinsville. Open through Dec. 23, Monday through Friday 3 to 5 p.m; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 12:30 to 5 p.m. Wholesale and retail trees; choose and cut Scotch and white pine and Fraser fir; white pine, live, balled and burlapped; wreaths; garland; grave blankets; pillows; saddles; swags; roping; Santa sleigh rides, barn lot, country crafts; wholesale fundraising wreaths, barrel train. Facebook or dahnkespinepatch.com .

Hager Tree Farm, (217) 349-8689. www.hagertreefarm.com. Located 6 miles east of Charleston on Illinois Route 16; turn south on County Road 2250E (at the Enon Baptist Church sign). The tree farm is one-half mile on the west side of the road. 1 to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday, or by appointment, through Dec. 16. We are also offering delivering to within a 10 mile radius of our farm. Choose and cut Scotch and white pine trees; tinted, shaken, bailed and drilled. Pre-cut Fraser fir trees, wreaths (custom wreaths made fresh daily), greenery, roping, grave pillows, blankets and crosses, vintage and folk art Christmas candles. Pin-type tree stands, tree bags, and dug trees. Free hot wassail, cocoa, popcorn and cookies on weekends. Facebook.