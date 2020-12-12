Time is running out: Where in Central Illinois to get your live Christmas trees, decor🎄

CHRISTIAN COUNTY
Engdale Farms, Taylorville, (217) 820-0775 or 820-0776, Illinois 48, turn south on Cherokee; hours are: Tuesday thru Friday and Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. thru Dec.16, weather permitting, pre-cut; Fraser firs. Scotch pine and white pine in fields, Firs and spruces. Facebook.
CLARK COUNTY
Dahnke’s Pine Patch, Martinsville, (217) 251-6688, 10015 E. U.S. 40, three miles east of Martinsville. Open through Dec. 23, Monday through Friday 3 to 5 p.m; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 12:30 to 5 p.m. Wholesale and retail trees; choose and cut Scotch and white pine and Fraser fir; white pine, live, balled and burlapped; wreaths; garland; grave blankets; pillows; saddles; swags; roping; Santa sleigh rides, barn lot, country crafts; wholesale fundraising wreaths, barrel train. Facebook or dahnkespinepatch.com.
COLES COUNTY
Hager Tree Farm, (217) 349-8689. www.hagertreefarm.com. Located 6 miles east of Charleston on Illinois Route 16; turn south on County Road 2250E (at the Enon Baptist Church sign). The tree farm is one-half mile on the west side of the road. 1 to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday, or by appointment, through Dec. 16. We are also offering delivering to within a 10 mile radius of our farm. Choose and cut Scotch and white pine trees; tinted, shaken, bailed and drilled. Pre-cut Fraser fir trees, wreaths (custom wreaths made fresh daily), greenery, roping, grave pillows, blankets and crosses, vintage and folk art Christmas candles. Pin-type tree stands, tree bags, and dug trees. Free hot wassail, cocoa, popcorn and cookies on weekends. Facebook.
Mandana Tree Farm, 20466 Route 16, Ashmore, (217) 345-5588. Facebook. 4.5 miles east of Charleston. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Closed Dec. 12. Choose and cut white pine, Canaan fir, Douglas fir, Norway spruce. Shake and bale.
Tucker’s Tree Farm, (217) 234-2917. From Mattoon, go to Coles Station on Illinois Route 121, turn north at County Road 020E and follow the signs. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday thru Sunday. Fraser fir; white pine and Scotch pine; live, dug and baled trees; trees shaken and netted; drill system tree stands. Gift shop with wreaths, roping, grave blankets and pillows. Free popcorn and hot chocolate. Facebook.
Support Local Journalism
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Keller Tree Farm, (217) 521-1934. four miles southwest of Toledo and 5 miles north of Jewett at County Road 375N. Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23. Norway and white pine trees. Free cookies, hot chocolate and candy canes for the kids, sleigh rides (weather permitting). Tag a tree or cut it and take it with you.
DEWITT COUNTY
Christmas Trees at Hedrick Farms, Wapella, (217) 935-3400; U.S. 51 north to Waynesville blacktop turn left, 4-1/2 miles to Forest Road, turn right, 1-1/2 miles at T-road turn right; noon to dusk Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to dusk Saturday, noon to dusk Sunday through Dec. 24; white and Scotch pine, balsam, Douglas fir, up to 10 feet; pine grave blankets and pillows, wreaths available, call ahead. Tagging anytime, call ahead.
LOGAN COUNTY
North Fork Tree Farm, Mount Pulaski, (217) 674-3476; west on Illinois 121 from Warrensburg about 9 miles, turn left on 300 Street, 3 miles west; open 9 a.m. to dusk weekends, noon to dusk Thursday and Friday, through Dec. 20; trees up to 10 feet; Scotch, white pine and fir, live trees available, call first; customer or farm cuts; wreaths, roping, grave decorations, crafts. Facebook.
MOULTRIE COUNTY
Buxton’s Garden Farm & Flower Shop, (217) 728-7993, between Sullivan and Bethany on Illinois 121 or four miles east of Bethany on Illinois 121. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 24. Precut Balsam, Canaan, White, Douglas and Fraser firs, silk arrangements, cemetery items, handmade wreaths and gift shop. Contact paula@buxtonsgarden.com. Facebook. Buxtonsgarden.com.
MACON COUNTY
Four Es Trees Inc., Decatur, (217) 864-4704; 5651 Traughber Road, 1/2 mile west of Mount Zion off County Highway 30 Elwin blacktop, look for signs. Last day for the 2020 season will be Dec. 13. Open by appointment after that. www.fourestrees.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.