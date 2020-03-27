Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Friday

Cancellations: A constantly updated list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus content at Pantagraph.com is free.
BNPrepared.org: Help for employers, employees, families and visitors to McLean County. The site is a joint effort of McLean County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Council for the Bloomington-Normal Area and Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Updated information: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html; McLean County Health Department, https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/708/CORONAVIRUS-COVID-19; Illinois Department of Public Health, http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/diseases-a-z-list/coronavirus; Johns Hopkins University, https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/.
Schools: Closure order extended through April 7.
Stay-at-home order: through April 7, by order of governor; essential businesses like grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, etc., remain open.
Senior/vulnerable shopping: Blain's Farm & Fleet, 8-9 a.m. Mon.-Sat., 10-11 a.m. Sun.; Dollar General, first hour of each day; Green Top Grocery, 8-9 a.m. Tue. and Fri.; Hy-Vee, 7-8 a.m. daily; Jewel, 7-9 a.m. Tue. and Thur.; Schnucks, 6-7 a.m. daily; Target, first hour each Wednesday; Walgreen's, 8-9 a.m. Tue.
Blood: Make appointment at redcross.org or to find the closest place to donate blood and platelets.
Banks: Busey Bank, First Financial Bank, CEFCU, Commerce Bank, Mid-Illini Credit Union, lobbies closed but drive-through windows open; Compeer Financial, closed; all websites available.
Crisis, guidance: 24/7 assistance by calling 211 or 888-865-9903; McLean County Triage Center providing temporary supportive mental health services to first responders, call 309-434-6567 or email mhtriage@mcleancountyil.gov.
Faith:
Catholic Diocese of Peoria: Suspension of public worship extended through Easter Sunday; Holy Week events streamed live at www.cdop.org
Christian Faith Center, 502 W. Front St., Bloomington: Facebook Live ministry Sunday at noon.
Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington: "drive-in" worship, south entry parking lot (Jefferson Street) in cars around 9:45 a.m. for 10 a.m. Sunday service; mailboxes at each entry will contain bulletin; bathrooms available if needed; services also streamed online at secondpres.com.
Government: Parts or all of most government buildings are closed, but help is available online or by phone.
Jobs: Several businesses, particularly grocery stores and delivery businesses, have posted openings.
Lend a hand:
- Illinois Health and Hospital Association has asked contractors, dentists, veterinarians and other groups to donate medical masks to local hospitals; needed are standard surgical masks and N95s with NIOSH or FDA approval, including expired N95s. Questions? Email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. To donate, call Bloomington Fire Department Station 2 at 309-434-2285.
- DeWitt County Farm Bureau: collection box for unused masks located outside front entrance of DeWitt County Farm Bureau, 1060 IL-54, Clinton.
- Illinois Prairie Community Foundation: Drake Zimmerman and Jan Elfline Fund will match first $25,000 raised through emergency fund. Send check to IPCF, 915 E. Washington St., Ste. 2, Bloomington, IL 61701 (write COVID-19 Response Fund on memo line).
Transportation: Connect Transit reduces frequency to weekend levels, changes boarding procedures.
Support: Salvation Army Safe Harbor Shelter and food pantry remain open, shelter guests screened for COVID-19, volunteers no longer serving food; pantry hours, 1-3 p.m. Mondays; donate at sabloomington.org.
Quote: "Keep your face always toward the sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you." - Walt Whitman
