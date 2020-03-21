Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Saturday

Cancellations: A current list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus content at Pantagraph.com is free.

BNPrepared.org: Help for employers, employees, families and visitors to McLean County. The site is a joint effort of McLean County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Council for the Bloomington-Normal Area and Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Schools: Closure order extended through April 7

Stay-at-home order: 5 p.m. Saturday through April 7; essential businesses like grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, etc., remain open.

Senior hours: Seniors and the vulnerable have special shopping hours set aside at Schnucks, 6-7 a.m. daily; Hy-Vee, 7-8 a.m. daily; Dollar General, first hour of each day; Target, first hour each Wednesday; Jewel, 7-9 a.m. Tue. and Thur.

Blood: Visit redcross.org to find the closest place to donate blood and platelets.

