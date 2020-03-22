Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Sunday

Senior hours: Seniors and the vulnerable have special shopping hours set aside at Schnucks, 6-7 a.m. daily; Hy-Vee, 7-8 a.m. daily; Dollar General, first hour of each day; Target, first hour each Wednesday; Jewel, 7-9 a.m. Tue. and Thur.

Blood: Visit redcross.org to find the closest place to donate blood and platelets.

Banks: Busey Bank, First Financial Bank, CEFCU lobbies closed; Compeer Financial, closed; all websites available.

Government: Parts or all of most government buildings are closed, but help is available online or by phone.

Lend a hand: Illinois Health and Hospital Association has asked contractors, dentists, veterinarians and other groups to donate medical masks to local hospitals; needed are standard surgical masks and N95s with NIOSH or FDA approval, including expired N95s. Questions? Email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.