Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Thursday

Cancellations: A constantly updated list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus content at Pantagraph.com is free.
BNPrepared.org: Help for employers, employees, families and visitors to McLean County. The site is a joint effort of McLean County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Council for the Bloomington-Normal Area and Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Updated information: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html; McLean County Health Department, https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/708/CORONAVIRUS-COVID-19; Illinois Department of Public Health, http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/diseases-a-z-list/coronavirus; Johns Hopkins University, https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/.
Schools: Closure order extended through April 7.
Stay-at-home order: through April 7, by order of governor; essential businesses like grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, etc., remain open.
Senior/vulnerable shopping: Blain's Farm & Fleet, 8-9 a.m. Mon.-Sat., 10-11 a.m. Sun.; Dollar General, first hour of each day; Green Top Grocery, 8-9 a.m. Tue. and Fri.; Hy-Vee, 7-8 a.m. daily; Jewel, 7-9 a.m. Tue. and Thur.; Schnucks, 6-7 a.m. daily; Target, first hour each Wednesday.
Blood: Make appointment at redcross.org or to find the closest place to donate blood and platelets.
Banks: Busey Bank, First Financial Bank, CEFCU, Commerce Bank, Mid-Illini Credit Union, lobbies closed but drive-through windows open; Compeer Financial, closed; all websites available.
Crisis, guidance: 24/7 assistance by calling 211 or 888-865-9903.
You have free articles remaining.
Faith: Catholic Diocese of Peoria suspends public worship through Easter Sunday; Holy Week events will be streamed live at www.cdop.org.
Government: Parts or all of most government buildings are closed, but help is available online or by phone.
Hy-Vee: Temporarily suspending return, refund and rain check policy.
Lend a hand:
- Illinois Health and Hospital Association has asked contractors, dentists, veterinarians and other groups to donate medical masks to local hospitals; needed are standard surgical masks and N95s with NIOSH or FDA approval, including expired N95s. Questions? Email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. To donate, call Bloomington Fire Department Station 2 at 309-434-2285.
- DeWitt County Farm Bureau: collection box for unused masks located outside front entrance of DeWitt County Farm Bureau, 1060 IL-54, Clinton.
Telehealth: McLean County Triage Center will provide temporary supportive mental health services to first responders through a video conferencing platform. Schedule appointment at 309-434-6567 or email mhtriage@mcleancountyil.gov.
Transportation: Connect Transit reduces frequency to weekend levels, changes boarding procedures.
Support: Salvation Army Safe Harbor Shelter and food pantry remain open, shelter guests screened for COVID-19, volunteers no longer serving food; pantry hours, 1-3 p.m. Mondays; donate at sabloomington.org.
Museum: The McLean County Museum of History has put together a list of digital resources for educators, students and museum visitors. The website, mchistory.org, offers museum-inspired, home-friendly activities for distance learning. Other online resources include WESN Downstate Sounds with Bill Kemp https://www.downstatesounds.com/. Also available is access to McLean County Genealogical Society (http://mcgs.org/) and past stories from The Pantagraph's A Page from Our Past/A Piece from Our Past series at Pantagraph.com.
Quote: "We must be willing to let go of the life we planned so as to have the life that is waiting for us." - Joseph Campbell
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.