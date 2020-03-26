Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Thursday

Stay-at-home order: through April 7, by order of governor; essential businesses like grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, etc., remain open.

Senior/vulnerable shopping: Blain's Farm & Fleet, 8-9 a.m. Mon.-Sat., 10-11 a.m. Sun.; Dollar General, first hour of each day; Green Top Grocery, 8-9 a.m. Tue. and Fri.; Hy-Vee, 7-8 a.m. daily; Jewel, 7-9 a.m. Tue. and Thur.; Schnucks, 6-7 a.m. daily; Target, first hour each Wednesday.

Blood: Make appointment at redcross.org or to find the closest place to donate blood and platelets.

Banks: Busey Bank, First Financial Bank, CEFCU, Commerce Bank, Mid-Illini Credit Union, lobbies closed but drive-through windows open; Compeer Financial, closed; all websites available.

Crisis, guidance: 24/7 assistance by calling 211 or 888-865-9903.

Faith: Catholic Diocese of Peoria suspends public worship through Easter Sunday; Holy Week events will be streamed live at www.cdop.org.