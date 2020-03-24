Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Tuesday

Cancellations: A constantly updated list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus content at Pantagraph.com is free.
BNPrepared.org: Help for employers, employees, families and visitors to McLean County. The site is a joint effort of McLean County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Council for the Bloomington-Normal Area and Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Updated information: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html; McLean County Health Department, https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/708/CORONAVIRUS-COVID-19; Illinois Department of Public Health, http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/diseases-a-z-list/coronavirus; Johns Hopkins University, https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/.
Schools: Closure order extended through April 7.
Stay-at-home order: through April 7, by order of governor; essential businesses like grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, etc., remain open.
Senior/vulnerable shopping: Schnucks, 6-7 a.m. daily; Hy-Vee, 7-8 a.m. daily; Dollar General, first hour of each day; Target, first hour each Wednesday; Jewel, 7-9 a.m. Tue. and Thur.; Blain's Farm & Fleet, 8-9 a.m. Mon.-Sat., 10-11 a.m. Sun.; Green Top Grocery, 8-9 a.m. Tue. and Fri.
Blood: Make appointment at redcross.org or to find the closest place to donate blood and platelets.
Banks: Busey Bank, First Financial Bank, CEFCU, Commerce Bank, lobbies closed but drive-thru windows open; Compeer Financial, closed; all websites available.
Crisis, guidance: 24/7 assistance by calling 211 or 888-865-9903.
Government: Parts or all of most government buildings are closed, but help is available online or by phone.
Hy-Vee: Temporarily suspending return, refund and rain check policy.
Lend a hand: Illinois Health and Hospital Association has asked contractors, dentists, veterinarians and other groups to donate medical masks to local hospitals; needed are standard surgical masks and N95s with NIOSH or FDA approval, including expired N95s. Questions? Email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. To donate, call Bloomington Fire Department Station 2 at 309-434-2285.
Telehealth: McLean County Triage Center will provide temporary supportive mental health services to first responders through a video conferencing platform. Schedule appointment at 309-434-6567 or email mhtriage@mcleancountyil.gov.
Transportation: Connect Transit reduces frequency to weekend levels, changes boarding procedures.
Worship: Roman Catholic Bishop Daniel Jenky has announced "with great sadness" that the suspension of public worship in the Diocese of Peoria will continue through Easter Sunday. Beginning with Palm Sunday and continuing through Easter Sunday, Holy Week events will be streamed live through the diocesan website: www.cdop.org.
Quote: "I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination." — Jimmy Dean
