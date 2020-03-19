Today's update: 3/19/20

Cancellations: A current list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus content at Pantagraph.com is free.
BNPrepared.org: The new website offers help for employers, employees, families and visitors to McLean County. The site is a joint effort of McLean County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Council for the Bloomington-Normal Area and Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Stores: Target is the latest store to adjust hours: stores will close daily at 9 p.m. Shopping hours for "vulnerable guests" will be the first hour of business every Wednesday. Stores with other adjusted hours include Walmart, Schnucks, County Market, Dollar General.
Blood: Blood donations are needed because a lot of blood drives have been canceled. Visit redcross.org to find the closest place to donate blood and platelets.
Quote: "Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow." — Helen Keller