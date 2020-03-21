Today's update: 3/21/20

Cancellations: A current list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus content at Pantagraph.com is free.
BNPrepared.org: Help for employers, employees, families and visitors to McLean County. The site is a joint effort of McLean County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Council for the Bloomington-Normal Area and Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Schools: Closure order extended through April 7
Stay-at-home order: 5 p.m. Saturday through April 7; essential businesses like grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, etc., remain open.
Senior hours: Seniors and the vulnerable have special shopping hours set aside at Schnucks, 6-7 a.m. daily; Hy-Vee, 7-8 a.m. daily; Dollar General, first hour of each day; Target, first hour each Wednesday; Jewel, 7-9 a.m. Tue. and Thur.
Blood: Visit redcross.org to find the closest place to donate blood and platelets.
Banks: Busey Bank, First Financial Bank, CEFCU lobbies closed; Compeer Financial, closed; all websites available.
Government: Parts or all of most government buildings are closed, but help is available online or by phone.
Lend a hand: Illinois Health and Hospital Association has asked contractors, dentists, veterinarians and other groups to donate medical masks to local hospitals; needed are standard surgical masks and N95s with NIOSH or FDA approval, including expired N95s.
Telehealth: Beginning Monday, McLean County Triage Center will provide temporary supportive mental health services to first responders through a video conferencing platform. Schedule appointment at 309-434-6567 or email mhtriage@mcleancountyil.gov.
Transportation: Starting Monday, Connect Transit will reduce weekday bus frequency to weekend levels.
