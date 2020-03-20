Today's update: 3/20/20

Cancellations: A current list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus content at Pantagraph.com is free.
BNPrepared.org: Help for employers, employees, families and visitors to McLean County. The site is a joint effort of McLean County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Council for the Bloomington-Normal Area and Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Senior hours: Seniors and the vulnerable have special shopping hours set aside at Schnucks, 6-7 a.m. daily; Hy-Vee, 7-8 a.m. daily; Dollar General, first hour of each day; Target, first hour each Wednesday.
Blood: Visit redcross.org to find the closest place to donate blood and platelets.
Banks: Busey Bank, First Financial Bank, CEFCU lobbies closed; Compeer Financial, closed; all websites available.
Businesses: Kohl's, closed until April 1; Hy-Vee no longer allowing reusable shopping bags, installing window panels at checkout stands.
Courts: U.S. District Court, Central District: Peoria courthouse open with limited staff; courthouses in Springfield, Urbana and Davenport closed; file electronically, by postal mail or drop box; no cash payments; no deliveries; all public gatherings, including naturalization ceremonies, suspended; rules for civil, criminal procedures and cases at https://www.ilcd.uscourts.gov/
Lend a hand: Illinois Health and Hospital Association has asked contractors, dentists, veterinarians and other groups to donate medical masks to local hospitals; needed are standard surgical masks and N95s with NIOSH or FDA approval, including expired N95s.
Transportation: Starting Monday, Connect Transit will reduce weekday bus frequency to weekend levels.
Quote: "There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it." - Edith Wharton