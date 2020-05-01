Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Friday
Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Friday

Coronavirus

 

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

Cancellations: A constantly updated list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus content at Pantagraph.com is free. 

Drive-through testing: Available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; for Illinois residents who are health care workers or first responders, and for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough); must be able to use self-swab test.

Events/updates

  • Town of Normal: Landscape waste collection resumes May 4; on regular collections days; loose waste will not be collected; optional town-issued carts available for purchase at www.normal.org/publicworks.
  • Easterseals Central Illinois: Virtual hero walk, June 1-6 (formerly Walk With Me); register at esci.link/herowalk: $25/person; Easterseals heroes and their families (up to 2 adults/4 children) participate free.
  • The Loft of Normal: parade, 2-3 p.m. May 1, 510 Broadway St., Normal; signs, decorated cars, music; for nursing home residents; line up on Irving Street, continue down Broadway to West Stewart Place; residents will be in front parking lot.

What's new with coronavirus

