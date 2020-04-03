Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Friday

Cancellations: A constantly updated list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus content at Pantagraph.com is free.
BNPrepared.org: Help for employers, employees, families and visitors to McLean County. The site is a joint effort of McLean County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Council for the Bloomington-Normal Area and Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Drive-through testing: Available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; testing may end early if day's allotment of tests runs out; tests are for first responders, healthcare providers, those over 65 and those with underlying conditions, all of whom have symptoms; IDs required; sponsored by Illinois Department of Public Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
General information: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html; McLean County Health Department, https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/708/CORONAVIRUS-COVID-19; Illinois Department of Public Health, http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/diseases-a-z-list/coronavirus; Johns Hopkins University, https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/.
Schools: Closure order extended through April 30
Stay-at-home order: through April 30, by order of governor; essential businesses like grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, etc., remain open.
Senior/vulnerable shopping: Blain's Farm & Fleet, 8-9 a.m. Mon.-Sat., 10-11 a.m. Sun.; Dollar General, first hour of each day; Green Top Grocery, 8-9 a.m. Tue. and Fri.; Hy-Vee, 7-8 a.m. daily in-person and online, free DoorDash delivery to high-risk customers (promo code SPECIALDELIVERY); Jewel, 7-9 a.m. Tue. and Thur.; Meijer, 7-8 a.m. Tue., Thu.; Schnucks, 6-7 a.m. daily; Target, first hour each Wednesday; Walgreen's, 8-9 a.m. Tue.
Blood: Make appointment at redcross.org or to find the closest place to donate blood and platelets.
Crisis, guidance: 24/7 assistance by calling 211 or 888-865-9903; McLean County Triage Center providing temporary supportive mental health services to first responders, call 309-434-6567 or email mhtriage@mcleancountyil.gov.
Faith:
Catholic Diocese of Peoria: public worship suspended through Easter Sunday; Holy Week events streamed live at www.cdop.org.
Christ Church of Normal; 10 a.m. Palm Sunday and 7 p.m. Good Friday services, live worship at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrtQrX3HMNNC9IFkNI8lz9A
Downtown Bloomington churches: Ecumenical Good Friday online service, noon April 10, via Zoom; address tbd.
Government: Parts or all of most government buildings are closed; help is available online or by phone.
- Town of Normal: Summer activity online registration rescheduled to 8:30 a.m. April 27 for residents and 8:30 a.m. May 4 for non-residents; paper forms due 5 p.m. April 24.
Lend a hand:
- Illinois Health and Hospital Association has asked contractors, dentists, veterinarians and other groups to donate medical masks to local hospitals; needed are standard surgical masks and N95s with NIOSH or FDA approval, including expired N95s. Questions? Email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. To donate, call Bloomington Fire Department Station 2 at 309-434-2285.
- DeWitt County Farm Bureau: collection box for unused masks located outside front entrance of DeWitt County Farm Bureau, 1060 IL-54, Clinton.
- Illinois Prairie Community Foundation: Drake Zimmerman and Jan Elfline Fund will match first $25,000 raised through emergency fund. Send check to IPCF, 915 E. Washington St., Ste. 2, Bloomington, IL 61701 (write COVID-19 Response Fund on memo line).
- United Way of McLean County: COVID-19 Community Care Fund, donate at covid19.dsgive.us; $5 for one meal, $20 for family of four
- The Quarantine Concerts; April 11, streaming at https://ess.org/the-quarantine-concert; artists receive 100% of donations during performance; sponsored by McLean County Museum of History, PT.FWD and Chicago's Experimental Sound Studio.
- Schnucks “Round Up at the Register”; donate at register to help United Way support those experiencing hardships due to COVID-19.
Transportation: Connect Transit reduces frequency to weekend levels, changes boarding procedures; fare collection suspended until April 14.
Support: Salvation Army Safe Harbor Shelter and food pantry remain open, shelter guests screened for COVID-19, volunteers no longer serving food; pantry hours, 1-3 p.m. Mondays; donate at sabloomington.org.
Quote: "Struggles not only make us into stronger, better and wiser people, they also let us learn more about ourselves and our purpose in life." - Oscar Auliq Ice
