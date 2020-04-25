Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Saturday

Cancellations: A constantly updated list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus content at Pantagraph.com is free.
Drive-through testing: Available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; testing may end early if day's allotment of tests runs out; testing for Illinois residents who are health care workers or first responders, and for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough); must be able to use self-swab test.
Senior/vulnerable shopping: Blain's Farm & Fleet, 8-9 a.m. Mon.-Sat., 10-11 a.m. Sun.; Dollar General, first hour of each day; Green Top Grocery, 8-9 a.m. Tue. and Fri.; Hy-Vee, 7-8 a.m. daily in-person and online, free DoorDash delivery to high-risk customers (promo code SPECIALDELIVERY), one-directional aisles, one person/one cart rule, free full-service fueling; Jewel, 7-9 a.m. Tue. and Thur.; Meijer, 7-8 a.m. Tue., Thu.; Schnucks, 6-7 a.m. daily; Target, first hour each Wednesday; Walgreen's, 8-9 a.m. Tue.; Walmart, 7-8 a.m. daily pickup for seniors, vulnerable.
Event changes: Books to Benefit sale: June 11-14, postponed; in-person donations suspended; gently used books, CDs, and DVDs may be left at dropboxes at 360 Wylie Drive, Suite 700; YWCA on Hershey; Wesley United Methodist Church; Bloomington.
- Doctors in Concert; rescheduled to 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 18, DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington; fundraiser for Children's Discovery Museum; $30 advance, $25 students and seniors in advance, $35 at door; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; previously purchased tickets or sponsorships will be honored.
- Kiwanis Club Mother's Day Flower Sale: order gift cards through May 31, call-ahead orders to Wendell Niepagen Greenhouse for drive-though, pick-up or delivery; $20 minimum order; order gift cards at https://iikiwanis.formstack.com/forms/2020flowersale?fbclid=IwAR3k1njgmuxR2-Hgigo4knupPABLlQRK4Q-DxO_7CmYN2xrH_ggXZygss3I.
- Midwest Food Bank fundraising concert: Taylor Tripodi, 7 p.m. EST April 25, Taylor Tripodi Facebook page; Christian worship music.
- Workers Memorial Day; virtual recognition, April 28, at www.bntrades.org and https://www.facebook.com/Bloomington-Normal-Trades-Labor-Assembly-523163121223561/
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.