Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Saturday

Coronavirus

 

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

Cancellations: A constantly updated list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus content at Pantagraph.com is free. 

Drive-through testing: Available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; testing may end early if day's allotment of tests runs out; testing for Illinois residents who are health care workers or first responders, and for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough); must be able to use self-swab test.

Senior/vulnerable shopping: Blain's Farm & Fleet, 8-9 a.m. Mon.-Sat., 10-11 a.m. Sun.; Dollar General, first hour of each day; Green Top Grocery, 8-9 a.m. Tue. and Fri.; Hy-Vee, 7-8 a.m. daily in-person and online, free DoorDash delivery to high-risk customers (promo code SPECIALDELIVERY), one-directional aisles, one person/one cart rule, free full-service fueling; Jewel, 7-9 a.m. Tue. and Thur.; Meijer, 7-8 a.m. Tue., Thu.; Schnucks, 6-7 a.m. daily; Target, first hour each Wednesday; Walgreen's, 8-9 a.m. Tue.; Walmart, 7-8 a.m. daily pickup for seniors, vulnerable.

Event changes: Books to Benefit sale: June 11-14, postponed; in-person donations suspended; gently used books, CDs, and DVDs may be left at dropboxes at 360 Wylie Drive, Suite 700; YWCA on Hershey; Wesley United Methodist Church; Bloomington.

