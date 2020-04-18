Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Saturday

Senior/vulnerable shopping: Blain's Farm & Fleet, 8-9 a.m. Mon.-Sat., 10-11 a.m. Sun.; Dollar General, first hour of each day; Green Top Grocery, 8-9 a.m. Tue. and Fri.; Hy-Vee, 7-8 a.m. daily in-person and online, free DoorDash delivery to high-risk customers (promo code SPECIALDELIVERY), one-directional aisles, one person/one cart rule, free full-service fueling; Jewel, 7-9 a.m. Tue. and Thur.; Meijer, 7-8 a.m. Tue., Thu.; Schnucks, 6-7 a.m. daily; Target, first hour each Wednesday; Walgreen's, 8-9 a.m. Tue.; Walmart, 7-8 a.m. daily pickup for seniors, vulnerable.

Blood: Make appointment at redcross.org or to find the closest place to donate blood and platelets.

Recreation: Bloomington garden plot registration begins 8 a.m. April 23 for residents, 8 a.m. April 24 for nonresidents, by email only at deweer@cityblm.org.

Quote: "I attribute my success to this: I never gave or took any excuse." –Florence Nightingale

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0