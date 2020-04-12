Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Sunday

Cancellations: A constantly updated list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus content at Pantagraph.com is free.
BNPrepared.org: Help for employers, employees, families and visitors to McLean County. The site is a joint effort of McLean County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Council for the Bloomington-Normal Area and Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Drive-through testing: Available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; testing may end early if day's allotment of tests runs out; tests are for critical infrastructure workers with COVID-19 symptoms, any health care facility worker and first responder, and anyone experiencing mild symptoms and who lives in communities experiencing a high number of coronavirus hospitalizations; IDs required; sponsored by Illinois Department of Public Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
General information: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html; McLean County Health Department, https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/708/CORONAVIRUS-COVID-19; Illinois Department of Public Health, http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/diseases-a-z-list/coronavirus; Johns Hopkins University, https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/.
Schools: Closure order extended through April 30
Stay-at-home order: through April 30, by order of governor; essential businesses like grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, etc., remain open.
Senior/vulnerable shopping: Blain's Farm & Fleet, 8-9 a.m. Mon.-Sat., 10-11 a.m. Sun.; Dollar General, first hour of each day; Green Top Grocery, 8-9 a.m. Tue. and Fri.; Hy-Vee, 7-8 a.m. daily in-person and online, free DoorDash delivery to high-risk customers (promo code SPECIALDELIVERY), one-directional aisles, one person/one cart rule; Jewel, 7-9 a.m. Tue. and Thur.; Meijer, 7-8 a.m. Tue., Thu.; Schnucks, 6-7 a.m. daily*; Target, first hour each Wednesday; Walgreen's, 8-9 a.m. Tue.
Blood: Make appointment at redcross.org or to find the closest place to donate blood and platelets.
Crisis, guidance: 24/7 assistance by calling 211 or 888-865-9903; McLean County Triage Center providing temporary supportive mental health services to first responders, call 309-434-6567 or email mhtriage@mcleancountyil.gov.
Faith:
Catholic Diocese of Peoria: Holy Week events streamed live at www.cdop.org.
Christ Church of Normal; live worship at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrtQrX3HMNNC9IFkNI8lz9A
East White Oak Bible Church, Hudson: 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, at ewo.org/ "Watch Live" or search @eastwhiteoak on Facebook Live.
Eastview Christian Churches, Bloomington-Normal: www.eastview.church/online
Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington: Easter Sunday "drive-in" worship, 10 a.m., State Farm Corporate South Parking Lot F; regular weekly "drive-in" worship, south entry parking lot (Jefferson Street) in cars around 9:45 a.m. for 10 a.m. Sunday services; mailboxes at each entry will contain bulletin; bathrooms available if needed; services also streamed online at secondpres.com.
Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington: Easter, 9 a.m. Sunday; www.wesley-umc.com/sermons
Food assistance:
- Tinervan Family Foundation/Wesley UMC, Bloomington; free food box distribution, 9 a.m. April 18, Wesley West, 413 E. Washington St.; first come, first served.
- The Salvation Army of McLean County: Safe Harbor Shelter and food pantry remain open; pantry hours, 1-4 p.m. Mondays
Government: Parts or all of most government buildings are closed; help is available online or by phone
Groceries: *Schnucks no longer accepting reusable bags, encourages customers to wear face covering for nose and mouth while shopping; stores closed all day April 12, reopen noon April 13.
Internet: MetroNet, Bloomington: unrestricted Wi-Fi hotspot at 503 N. Prospect Road, Suite 205; 24/7; free; to access, join MetroNetFree network once parked near storefront; password is MetroNet.
Lend a hand:
- Donate standard surgical masks and N95s with NIOSH or FDA approval, including expired N95s; email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. To donate, call Bloomington Fire Department Station 2 at 309-434-2285.
- DeWitt County Farm Bureau: collection box for unused masks located outside front entrance of DeWitt County Farm Bureau, 1060 IL-54, Clinton.
- Illinois Prairie Community Foundation: Drake Zimmerman and Jan Elfline Fund will match first $25,000 raised through emergency fund. Send check to IPCF, 915 E. Washington St., Ste. 2, Bloomington, IL 61701 (write COVID-19 Response Fund on memo line).
- The Salvation Army of McLean County: donations accepted at sabloomington.org; rubber gloves, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, Styrofoam bowls, plastic spoons, bread and N95 masks needed.
- The Quarantine Concerts; April 11, streaming at https://ess.org/the-quarantine-concert; artists receive 100% of donations during performance; sponsored by McLean County Museum of History, PT.FWD and Chicago's Experimental Sound Studio.
- United Way of McLean County: COVID-19 Community Care Fund, donate at covid19.dsgive.us; $5 for one meal, $20 for family of four
Medical: VA Clinic, Bloomington: seeing only patients with urgent needs; telephone and video appointments available by visiting myhealth.va.gov; prescription refills at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill.
Transportation: Connect Transit frequency reduced to weekend levels, boarding procedures changed, bus patrons to limited to 10/bus; fare collection suspended until April 14.
