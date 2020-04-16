Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Thursday

Cancellations: A constantly updated list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus content at Pantagraph.com is free.
BNPrepared.org: Help for employers, employees, families and visitors to McLean County.
Drive-through testing: Available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; testing may end early if day's allotment of tests runs out; tests are for critical infrastructure workers with COVID-19 symptoms, any health care facility worker and first responder, and anyone experiencing mild symptoms and who lives in communities experiencing a high number of coronavirus hospitalizations; IDs required; sponsored by Illinois Department of Public Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
General information: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html; McLean County Health Department, https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/708/CORONAVIRUS-COVID-19; Illinois Department of Public Health, http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/diseases-a-z-list/coronavirus; Johns Hopkins University, https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/.
Senior/vulnerable shopping: Blain's Farm & Fleet, 8-9 a.m. Mon.-Sat., 10-11 a.m. Sun.; Dollar General, first hour of each day; Green Top Grocery, 8-9 a.m. Tue. and Fri.; Hy-Vee, 7-8 a.m. daily in-person and online, free DoorDash delivery to high-risk customers (promo code SPECIALDELIVERY), one-directional aisles, one person/one cart rule, free full-service fueling; Jewel, 7-9 a.m. Tue. and Thur.; Meijer, 7-8 a.m. Tue., Thu.; Schnucks, 6-7 a.m. daily; Target, first hour each Wednesday; Walgreen's, 8-9 a.m. Tue.; Walmart, 7-8 a.m. daily pickup for seniors, vulnerable.
Blood: Make appointment at redcross.org or to find the closest place to donate blood and platelets.
Event: NAACP virtual town hall meeting: 6-6:45 p.m. April 16, via Zoom at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/134485626; limited to first 100.
McLean County Detention Facility: In-house visitation canceled; remote visits only; for financial assistance with remote visit payments, email blacklivesmatterblono@gmail.com; to donate financial assistance, visit GoFundMe or Venmo at @blacklivesmatterblono.
Recreation: Bloomington garden plot registration begins 8 a.m. April 23 for residents, 8 a.m. April 24 for nonresidents, by email only at deweer@cityblm.org.
Quote: "Spring unlocks the flowers to paint the laughing soil." - Bishop Reginald Heber
