Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Thursday

Cancellations: A constantly updated list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com . All coronavirus content at Pantagraph.com is free.

Drive-through testing: Available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; for Illinois residents who are health care workers or first responders, and for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough); must be able to use self-swab test.