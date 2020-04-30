Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Thursday

Cancellations: A constantly updated list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus content at Pantagraph.com is free.
Drive-through testing: Available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; for Illinois residents who are health care workers or first responders, and for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough); must be able to use self-swab test.
Events/updates
- Connect Transit: Bus service routes and hours curtailed, boarding process changed, buses limited to 10 passengers, riders must wear masks or face coverings; fares suspended until June 7; Redbird Express service discontinued.
- Herb Guild of McLean County plant sale; May 9, online; visit Facebook page or email martyseigel101@gmail.com or call 309-829-2283 for form; plans will be delivered to B-N addresses; others can arrange pickup.
- Kiwanis Club Mother's Day Flower Sale: order gift cards through May 31, call-ahead orders to Wendell Niepagen Greenhouse for drive-though, pick-up or delivery; $20 minimum order; order gift cards at https://iikiwanis.formstack.com/forms/2020flowersale?fbclid=IwAR3k1njgmuxR2-Hgigo4knupPABLlQRK4Q-DxO_7CmYN2xrH_ggXZygss3I.
- McDonald's: Offering free thank-you meals through May 5 for healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics, during breakfast, lunch and supper hours at participating locations; valid ID required; limit one per person per day; specific menu applies.
- Memorial Day Parade; downtown Bloomington, May 30; canceled
