Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Thursday
1 comment
alert top story
Today’s update

Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Thursday

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus

 

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

Cancellations: A constantly updated list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus content at Pantagraph.com is free. 

Drive-through testing: Available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; for Illinois residents who are health care workers or first responders, and for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough); must be able to use self-swab test.

Events/updates

  • Connect Transit: Bus service routes and hours curtailed, boarding process changed, buses limited to 10 passengers, riders must wear masks or face coverings; fares suspended until June 7; Redbird Express service discontinued.
  • Herb Guild of McLean County plant sale; May 9, online; visit Facebook page or email martyseigel101@gmail.com or call 309-829-2283 for form; plans will be delivered to B-N addresses; others can arrange pickup.
  • Kiwanis Club Mother's Day Flower Sale: order gift cards through May 31, call-ahead orders to Wendell Niepagen Greenhouse for drive-though, pick-up or delivery; $20 minimum order; order gift cards at https://iikiwanis.formstack.com/forms/2020flowersale?fbclid=IwAR3k1njgmuxR2-Hgigo4knupPABLlQRK4Q-DxO_7CmYN2xrH_ggXZygss3I.
  • McDonald's: Offering free thank-you meals through May 5 for healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics, during breakfast, lunch and supper hours at participating locations; valid ID required; limit one per person per day; specific menu applies.
  • Memorial Day Parade; downtown Bloomington, May 30; canceled
  • Connect Transit: Bus service routes and hours curtailed, boarding process changed, buses limited to 10 passengers, riders must wear masks or face coverings; fares suspended until June 7; Redbird Express service discontinued.
1 comment
0
0
1
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News