Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Tuesday

Cancellations: A constantly updated list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus content at Pantagraph.com is free.
BNPrepared.org: Help for employers, employees, families and visitors to McLean County. The site is a joint effort of McLean County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Council for the Bloomington-Normal Area and Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Drive-through testing: Available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; testing may end early if day's allotment of tests runs out; tests are for critical infrastructure workers with COVID-19 symptoms, any health care facility worker and first responder, and anyone experiencing mild symptoms and who lives in communities experiencing a high number of coronavirus hospitalizations; IDs required; sponsored by Illinois Department of Public Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
General information: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html; McLean County Health Department, https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/708/CORONAVIRUS-COVID-19; Illinois Department of Public Health, http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/diseases-a-z-list/coronavirus; Johns Hopkins University, https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/.
Schools: Closure order extended through April 30
Stay-at-home order: through April 30, by order of governor; essential businesses like grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, etc., remain open.
Senior/vulnerable shopping: Blain's Farm & Fleet, 8-9 a.m. Mon.-Sat., 10-11 a.m. Sun.; Dollar General, first hour of each day; Green Top Grocery, 8-9 a.m. Tue. and Fri.; Hy-Vee, 7-8 a.m. daily in-person and online, free DoorDash delivery to high-risk customers (promo code SPECIALDELIVERY), one-directional aisles, one person/one cart rule, free full-service fuelding; Jewel, 7-9 a.m. Tue. and Thur.; Meijer, 7-8 a.m. Tue., Thu.; Schnucks, 6-7 a.m. daily; Target, first hour each Wednesday; Walgreen's, 8-9 a.m. Tue.
Blood: Make appointment at redcross.org or to find the closest place to donate blood and platelets.
Crisis, guidance: 24/7 assistance by calling 211 or 888-865-9903; McLean County Triage Center providing temporary supportive mental health services to first responders, call 309-434-6567 or email mhtriage@mcleancountyil.gov.
Food assistance: Mount Pisgah Food Pantry, 801 W. Market St., Bloomington, open 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays in April
Government: Parts or all of most government buildings are closed; help is available online or by phone.
Recreation: Bloomington summer registration begins May 6 for residents and May 13 for nonresidents; call 309- 434-2260, 309-434-2410 or visit BloomingtonParks.org.
Quote: "It’s not so much what we have in this life that matters. It’s what we do with what we have." - Fred Rogers
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.