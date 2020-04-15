Today's update: Central Illinois coronavirus resources for Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

Cancellations: A constantly updated list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus content at Pantagraph.com is free.

BNPrepared.org: Help for employers, employees, families and visitors to McLean County. The site is a joint effort of McLean County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Council for the Bloomington-Normal Area and Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Drive-through testing: Available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; testing may end early if day's allotment of tests runs out; tests are for critical infrastructure workers with COVID-19 symptoms, any health care facility worker and first responder, and anyone experiencing mild symptoms and who lives in communities experiencing a high number of coronavirus hospitalizations; IDs required; sponsored by Illinois Department of Public Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.