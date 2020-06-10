Today's Update: June 11

New event? Reopening or changing a date or rules? Drop us a note at newsroom@pantagraph.com and we'll share the word.
- Ecology Action Center, Normal: closed; staff available via phone and email; composting information at CompostBN.org; online kids' classes, https://ecologyactioncenter.org/bngreenevents/
- Bloomington Public Library: closed; curbside pickup for reserved materials, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; Bookmobile, with limited services: 3:30-4:30 p.m. June 15, Arbors Apartments, and June 16, Traditions Bloomington; 3:15-4:15 p.m. June 17, Eastview Community Center; 9:30-10:30 a.m. June 18, Wingover Apartments; 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 19, Angler's Manor, and noon-1 p.m., Fleetwood; 8:45-9:45 a.m. June 20, Crestwicke, 10:15-11:30 a.m. Freedom Oil, and 12:15-1:15 p.m., White Eagle.
