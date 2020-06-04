Today's update: June 4

Reopening or changing a date or rules? Drop us a note at newsroom@pantagraph.com and we'll share the word.
- Dwight Date Meets Zip: June 4, 2020, meets Dwight’s ZIP code (60420); special postmark available June 4 outside Historic Depot, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 119 W. Main St., Dwight.
- Livingston County Environmental Association: Vermilion River Cleanup, third Saturday in September, canceled
- Pontiac Farmers Market; opens 7-11 a.m. June 6, downtown square; some restrictions.
- Schnucks: Temporary store hours 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through June 7; pharmacy hours, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Target: Open
- Eastland Mall: Open; Kohl's remains closed
