Today's update: June 4

Today's update: June 4

Reopening or changing a date or rules? Drop us a note at newsroom@pantagraph.com and we'll share the word.

  • Dwight Date Meets Zip: June 4, 2020, meets Dwight’s ZIP code (60420); special postmark available June 4 outside Historic Depot, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 119 W. Main St., Dwight.
  • Livingston County Environmental Association: Vermilion River Cleanup, third Saturday in September, canceled
  • Pontiac Farmers Market; opens 7-11 a.m. June 6, downtown square; some restrictions.
  • Schnucks: Temporary store hours 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through June 7; pharmacy hours, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Target: Open
  • Eastland Mall: Open; Kohl's remains closed

 

 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News