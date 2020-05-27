Today's Update: May 28

Reopening or changing a date or rules? Drop us a note at newsroom@pantagraph.com and we'll share the word.
- Bloomington Public Library: closed; curbside pickup for reserved materials, 4-7 p.m. May 26, 28; 9 a.m.-noon May 29, 1-4 p.m. May 30; 4-7 p.m. June 2, 4; 9 a.m.-noon June 3, 5; 1-4 p.m. June 6.
- City of Bloomington: appointment-only access starts June 1.
- Eureka Public Library: one-on-one appointments, printing services resume; 309-467-2922 to schedule.
- Illinois Secretary of State: limited in-person services begin June 1; through July 31, serving only new drivers, customers with expired driver's licenses and ID cards, and vehicle transactions; or visit cyberdriveillinois.com.
- 11th Judicial Circuit: Courts resume regular operation June 1; social distancing, masking, other rules apply.
- McLean County parks, lakes: reopen May 29 with some exceptions.
- Friends and Family blood drive: noon-6 p.m. June 9-10, Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, Normal; sponsored by American Red Cross and The Pantagraph; all donors receive facemasks and $5 in Moe bucks from Moe's Southwest Grill, while supplies last; donors June 1-30 also received $5 Amazon.com gift card; all donors must wear face covering; register at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS.
- Futures in History Camp: 5-day virtual camp hosted by McLean County Museum of History; for fourth- through sixth-graders; scholarships and family pricing available; 9-11:30 a.m. July 6-10, 20-24, Aug. 3-7; single, $125; family, $225-$350; register at tinyurl.com/y7ybf7da.
- McLean County Retired Teachers Association: June 5 meeting canceled
- National Gun Violence Awareness Day: June 5; Wear Orange weekend, June 6-7; sponsored locally by McLean County Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America; local presentations, 7 p.m. June 4, noon June 5, both on Zoom; for link, email sheri@isea.org or call 309-829-0625; parking lot support, noon-12:30 p.m. June 6, east parking lot, Anderson Park, Normal; Kingsley Junior High School, Normal; St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington; BCPA south lawn, Bloomington.
- Veterans Memorial plaque dedication: 10 a.m. May 30, Normal Town Plaza; sponsored by American Legion Carl S. Martin Post 635, Normal; social distancing rules apply.
- Von Maur: reopens May 29; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-6 p.m. Sun.; daily employee health screenings, social distancing, contactless payment, curbside service options, and strict sanitizing and cleaning procedures in common areas and after each customer transaction.
