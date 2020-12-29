TOP STORIES OF '20: Bloomington-Normal adjusts to a COVID-19 reality

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. This is No. 1. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.

BLOOMINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic affected many aspects of our lives, but most significant has been the impact on our community's health, the No. 1 story of 2020 — and one that, unfortunately, will continue into 2021.

The first death from the novel coronavirus in McLean County was reported March 22. By early May, the county had recorded its 100th case. At that time, there had been three coronavirus deaths in the county.

Now, the county is closing in on 100 deaths, and the number of cases has topped 11,000.