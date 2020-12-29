TOP STORIES OF '20: Bloomington-Normal adjusts to a COVID-19 reality

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. This is No. 1. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
BLOOMINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic affected many aspects of our lives, but most significant has been the impact on our community's health, the No. 1 story of 2020 — and one that, unfortunately, will continue into 2021.
The first death from the novel coronavirus in McLean County was reported March 22. By early May, the county had recorded its 100th case. At that time, there had been three coronavirus deaths in the county.
Now, the county is closing in on 100 deaths, and the number of cases has topped 11,000.
Thanks to Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, we have learned about the “three W’s” of prevention — wear a mask; wash your hands; watch your distance — even if not everyone follows them.
Reditus Laboratories in Pekin became a major player in COVID-19 testing, processing its 1 millionth test in late November. That number is now more than 1.25 million tests processed by the company that does processing for the testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds as well as for Illinois State University and others.
An unprecedented full-court-press to develop a vaccine resulted in the first shots being given this month in McLean County and elsewhere. The arrival of the vaccine has been welcomed as a sign of hope during a pandemic that has had precious few bright spots.
Meanwhile, health officials keep a watchful eye on such things as the availability of intensive care unit space and regular hospital beds. In recent weeks, they have been near or above 90% capacity.
Frontline medical workers, featured in Sunday’s Pantagraph as the 2020 Newsmakers, have borne the brunt of addressing the health impact, working long hours in necessary but uncomfortable personal protective equipment.
“I’ve never seen the nurses be so tired, so emotionally and physically drained,” Tracy Sondag, a clinical nurse manager with Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, told The Pantagraph. “I’ve never had to witness so many patients experience loneliness here in the hospital.”
But she added, "I've never been so proud to be a nurse."
5 positive stories from Bloomington-Normal schools in 2020
5 positive stories from Bloomington-Normal schools in 2020
In 2020, local school districts were hit with many challenges in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's a quick look at five stories of local schools giving us a reason to smile even when it's hard.
The pandemic dashed traditional graduation plans but gave some schools the chance to be creative in celebrating their students.
Retiring teachers were sent off with surprise parades instead of the usual hugs this spring.
McLean County Unit 5 has distributed more than 100K meals to families since school closure for COVID-19 pandemic
An unexpected milestone, Unit 5 distributed more than 100k meals to local families within two months of schools closing for COVID.
Bent Elementary teachers filled sidewalks with chalked messages for students to "hopefully lift their spirits."
Bloomington-Normal schools began to reopen in October and students were welcomed in by excited teachers and staff.
