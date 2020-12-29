 Skip to main content
TOP STORIES OF '20: Bloomington-Normal adjusts to a COVID-19 reality
TOP STORIES OF '20: Bloomington-Normal adjusts to a COVID-19 reality

From the Counting down The Pantagraph's Top 10 Stories of 2020 series
123020-blm-loc-1year1

Jan Proeber, left, on-call chaplain at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, shares a moment with Kelly Johnson, registered nurse clinical supervisor for employee health, after Proeber received her COVID-19 vaccine on Christmas Eve. The arrival of a vaccine is one of the bright spots in this year's top story: the health impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. This is No. 1. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.

BLOOMINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic affected many aspects of our lives, but most significant has been the impact on our community's health, the No. 1 story of 2020 — and one that, unfortunately, will continue into 2021.

The first death from the novel coronavirus in McLean County was reported March 22. By early May, the county had recorded its 100th case. At that time, there had been three coronavirus deaths in the county.

Now, the county is closing in on 100 deaths, and the number of cases has topped 11,000.

Thanks to Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, we have learned about the “three W’s” of prevention — wear a mask; wash your hands; watch your distance — even if not everyone follows them.

123020-blm-loc-2year1

More than 100 vehicles wait in line for COVID-19 testing at the McLean County Fairgrounds in Bloomington on Nov. 12. The health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the top story of 2020.

Reditus Laboratories in Pekin became a major player in COVID-19 testing, processing its 1 millionth test in late November. That number is now more than 1.25 million tests processed by the company that does processing for the testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds as well as for Illinois State University and others.

An unprecedented full-court-press to develop a vaccine resulted in the first shots being given this month in McLean County and elsewhere. The arrival of the vaccine has been welcomed as a sign of hope during a pandemic that has had precious few bright spots.

Meanwhile, health officials keep a watchful eye on such things as the availability of intensive care unit space and regular hospital beds. In recent weeks, they have been near or above 90% capacity.

Frontline medical workers, featured in Sunday’s Pantagraph as the 2020 Newsmakers, have borne the brunt of addressing the health impact, working long hours in necessary but uncomfortable personal protective equipment.

“I’ve never seen the nurses be so tired, so emotionally and physically drained,” Tracy Sondag, a clinical nurse manager with Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, told The Pantagraph. “I’ve never had to witness so many patients experience loneliness here in the hospital.”

But she added, "I've never been so proud to be a nurse."

5 positive stories from Bloomington-Normal schools in 2020

5 positive stories from Bloomington-Normal schools in 2020

In 2020, local school districts were hit with many challenges in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's a quick look at five stories of local schools giving us a reason to smile even when it's hard.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

