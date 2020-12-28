 Skip to main content
TOP STORIES OF '20: Bloomington-Normal businesses hit hard by COVID-19 rules in 2020
From the Counting down The Pantagraph's Top 10 Stories of 2020 series
122820-blm-loc-1year3

Adam Kolls and Jason Michalski wait for the lunch while dining under an open tent at Rosie's outdoor dining in downtown Bloomington on Oct. 2. 

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. This is No. 3. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.

BLOOMINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the health of the economy as well as the health of individuals.

The year 2020 will be remembered for outdoor dining, directional arrows in shopping aisles and signs reminding people to wear masks while in stores.

From Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order issued March 20 that closed all except “essential businesses” for about two months, to other restrictions on gatherings and business operations, Illinoisans were forced to adapt. That made things tough for businesses and their employees, many of whom lost their jobs.

Illinois’ unemployment rate dropped half a percentage point in November to 6.9%, but that is still well above the 3.7% unemployment rate in November 2019 and it exceeds the national average of 6.7% in November.

Unemployment in the Bloomington metropolitan area was 4.6% in November, an increase of half a percentage point from October and up from 3.1% a year ago. As recently as September, the Bloomington area rate was 6.3%.

Restaurants and bars were particularly hard hit, especially with mitigation measures prohibiting indoor service. They moved tables farther apart to meet social distancing requirements, established carry-out procedures and set up tents and tables for outdoor dining.

122820-blm-loc-2year3

Bartender Tracy Johnson disinfected tables as she prepared for lunch hour traffic at Maguire's Bar and Grill in downtown Bloomington, Friday, May 29, 2020. 

Communities, including Bloomington and Normal, closed off parking spots and/or portions of streets to facilitate outdoor dining. But even that wasn’t enough for some businesses to remain open, especially as colder weather arrived this fall.

Several businesses in Bloomington and Normal were cited for failure to follow guidelines. Officials said they were trying to keep the community safe; businesses said they were trying to survive.

