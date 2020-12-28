TOP STORIES OF '20: Civil unrest sparks conversations about change in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Calls for racial justice took center stage across the country and in Bloomington-Normal in 2020.

“America can no longer afford to ignore the reality of its historic and current pattern of racism and discrimination,” Linda Foster, president of the local branch of the NAACP, said in August, following the shooting of Jacob Blake by law enforcement in Wisconsin. “The country must face this issue head-on and no longer afford to deny the oppression suffered by African Americans and other minority group members.”

The wounding of Blake, who is Black, followed the deaths of Breonna Taylor, a Black 26-year-old emergency medical worker from Kentucky fatally shot by police in March, and George Floyd in Minneapolis two months later.

Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pushed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

In the year which the COVID-19 pandemic had already shined a light on systemic racism in the U.S., as the virus has disproportionately affected Black communities, Floyd’s death at the hands of police heightened that awareness to a point not seen in decades.