TOP STORIES OF '20: Civil unrest sparks conversations about change in Bloomington-Normal
TOP STORIES OF '20: Civil unrest sparks conversations about change in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Calls for racial justice took center stage across the country and in Bloomington-Normal in 2020. 

“America can no longer afford to ignore the reality of its historic and current pattern of racism and discrimination,” Linda Foster, president of the local branch of the NAACP, said in August, following the shooting of Jacob Blake by law enforcement in Wisconsin. “The country must face this issue head-on and no longer afford to deny the oppression suffered by African Americans and other minority group members.”

The wounding of Blake, who is Black, followed the deaths of Breonna Taylor, a Black 26-year-old emergency medical worker from Kentucky fatally shot by police in March, and George Floyd in Minneapolis two months later. 

Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pushed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes. 

In the year which the COVID-19 pandemic had already shined a light on systemic racism in the U.S., as the virus has disproportionately affected Black communities, Floyd’s death at the hands of police heightened that awareness to a point not seen in decades. 

Locally, the Floyd killing sparked several days of protests and vandalism in May and June. Looting was reported in at least 10 locations, from big box retailers to the the Beyond/Hello cannabis dispensary in Normal. Sixteen people faced charges for looting at Eastland Mall as well. Other stores preemptively boarded windows.

More than 40 people faced charges ranging from looting to mob action to burglary. The cost to Bloomington, Normal and Illinois State Police departments and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office totaled nearly $205,000 in police overtime and vehicle damages, from items like frozen water bottles, rocks and bricks.

But there also were numerous peaceful demonstrations over the summer. Black Lives Matter Blono had several public meetings about how to bring change to the future.

Crowds also gathered in Bloomington in August for the Back the Blue Rally, showing support for law enforcement.

The series of events brought new attention to police tactics and how municipal resources are spent. Activists have sought fewer dollars in police budgets and reallocating them for other purposes like social services and investments into Black communities and businesses. The effort has pushed for more of a proactive and preventative policing system rather than a reactive one.

“Once we have a chance to have these discussions and open people’s eyes to what is possible, our end goal is to create a systemic change in the way our community views policing and in the way that policing is carried out,” said Ky Ajayi, a founding member of the local Black Lives Matter chapter.

