TOP STORIES OF '20: Democrats make some inroads in McLean County in 2020

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. This is No. 5. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.

BLOOMINGTON — The big election news nationally in 2020 was the election of Joe Biden as president over incumbent Donald Trump, but it had a local aspect as well.

Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate in 12 years to carry McLean County. The Biden-Harris ticket received 43,933 votes, compared to 40,502 for Trump-Pence.

The top of the ticket wasn’t the only place where McLean County Democrats made inroads.

Democrats picked up two seats on the McLean County Board, resulting in a nearly even split of 11 Republicans to nine Democrats.

But overall, Republicans remained in power in the Pantagraph area.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}