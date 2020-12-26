TOP STORIES OF '20: Democrats make some inroads in McLean County in 2020

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. This is No. 5. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
BLOOMINGTON — The big election news nationally in 2020 was the election of Joe Biden as president over incumbent Donald Trump, but it had a local aspect as well.
Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate in 12 years to carry McLean County. The Biden-Harris ticket received 43,933 votes, compared to 40,502 for Trump-Pence.
The top of the ticket wasn’t the only place where McLean County Democrats made inroads.
Democrats picked up two seats on the McLean County Board, resulting in a nearly even split of 11 Republicans to nine Democrats.
But overall, Republicans remained in power in the Pantagraph area.
John McIntyre was re-elected as McLean County Board chairman, a position the Republican has held since 2016.
Three incumbent congressmen representing parts of the Pantagraph area, all Republicans, were re-elected: Rodney Davis of Taylorville, Darin LaHood of Dunlap and Adam Kinzinger of Channahon.
Much attention was focused on Davis’ race with Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, who he defeated by only a little more than 2,000 votes in 2018. But his 2020 victory came easily, with a margin of about 30,000 votes.
Veterans, local officials against Election Day holiday proposal
Don't forget to vote today
Election Day Sales
Final Poll at a Glance
Nursery To Be Open On Election Day
Expect Nearly 73 Million Voters
19,000,000 Americans Can't Vote!
Time to seek a better way to tally votes
Five Border Line States May Decide Election
Mondale discloses plan to revise election law
Heavy federal election hand
Careless "reform" may aid vote fraud
The Battle of the Ballot
Vietnam worried LBJ on Election Day
Election: 2004
Before the next congressional election, Illinois’ districts will be remapped and the state is expected to lose at least one seat. How the lines are drawn could make for some interesting races in 2022.
On the state level, a measure pushed by Gov. J.B. Pritkzer to amend the Illinois Constitution and enact a graduated income tax was soundly defeated by voters.
State Reps. Dan Brady of Bloomington and Keith Sommer of Morton, both Republicans, were re-elected.
Nearly 75% of registered voters cast ballots in the city of Bloomington. Turnout in McLean County outside of Bloomington was nearly 77%.
The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
In this Series
Counting down The Pantagraph's Top 10 Stories of 2020
-
TOP STORIES OF '20: DeWitt County approves 1st wind farm
-
TOP STORIES OF '20: 3 killed in Lincoln plane crash, investigation continues
-
TOP STORIES OF '20: Rivian invests billions in Normal facility, prepares for production launch
- 6 updates