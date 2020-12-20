TOP STORIES OF '20: DeWitt County approves 1st wind farm

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. This is No. 10. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
CLINTON — The first wind farm for DeWitt County was narrowly approved in July after heated public debate. Enel Energy, formerly Tradewind Energy, is moving forward with plans to begin construction and operation in 2021.
But opponents have not stopped fighting to halt the project, and two lawsuits and a newly seated county board may help their effort.
The 6-5 vote by the county board in 2020 makes the wind farm No. 10 on the Top 10 stories for 2020 and the uncertainty of construction also makes it a story to watch for 2021.
The special use permit for the Alta Farms II project in three northwestern townships near Waynesville and Wapella was approved July 14. The project could have 66 towers that can be no higher than 599 feet.
A previous application was rejected by the same board in April 2019. In that vote, board member Cole Ritter attended the special meeting on the night of the vote, but abstained because of a conflict of interest. His abstention worked as a "no" vote and the measure failed because a majority of the board did not vote in favor. In July, Ritter, did not show up for the meeting, and with no change in the vote and no abstention, the measure passed.
Ritter was one of four board members voted out of office in the November county board election. Four newcomers who ran on anti-wind farm platforms replaced them on the board in December.
Each turbine must have a building permit. Building permits are approved by a zoning officer, not the county board.
Still, the new board has the potential to slow the construction of the wind farm, and several have pointed to the pending lawsuits as a reason to move cautiously.
“How we move ahead may be determined by the pending litigation,” said new board member Megan Myers.
