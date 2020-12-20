TOP STORIES OF '20: DeWitt County approves 1st wind farm

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. This is No. 10. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.

CLINTON — The first wind farm for DeWitt County was narrowly approved in July after heated public debate. Enel Energy, formerly Tradewind Energy, is moving forward with plans to begin construction and operation in 2021.

But opponents have not stopped fighting to halt the project, and two lawsuits and a newly seated county board may help their effort.

The 6-5 vote by the county board in 2020 makes the wind farm No. 10 on the Top 10 stories for 2020 and the uncertainty of construction also makes it a story to watch for 2021.

The special use permit for the Alta Farms II project in three northwestern townships near Waynesville and Wapella was approved July 14. The project could have 66 towers that can be no higher than 599 feet.