Tornado confirmed in Woodford County; latest weather updates here

BLOOMINGTON – Tornado warnings were issued in portions of Central Illinois Saturday afternoon after the National Weather Service in Lincoln confirmed a tornado on the ground about two miles east of Panola in Woodford County.

The storm was identified near Eureka at about 2 p.m. Saturday and the NWS confirmed power poles were snapped on the southwest side of the town. Power lines were also down near Lake Road and 1200 East.

One-inc hail measured at .88 of an inch was reported four miles southwest of Washington in Tazewell County.

Severe weather warnings are being posted throughout central and north central Illinois Saturday afternoon.

At 2 p.m., a tornado-producing storm was located near El Paso, 17 miles east of Eureka, moving east at 30 mph. Half-dollar sized hail was reported with this storm.

The storm passed by Gridley around 2:10 p.m., Flanagan around 2:15 p.m. and Pontiac around 2:40 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, but one-inch-sized hail was reported in Pontiac, the NWS said.

A tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for most of Central Illinois.