Severe thunderstorm, tornado watch in effect

BLOOMINGTON – A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northern McLean County, Woodford County and northeast Tazewell County, the National Weather Service reported Saturday. Also, a tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for most of Central Illinois.
The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. At 1:28 p.m., a storm was located over Eureka, moving northeast at 45 mph. It included 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.
In a statement from the National Weather Service in Lincoln, McLean, Livingston, Ford, Logan, Tazewell, DeWitt, and Woodford counties are all included in the watch area.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible through Sunday evening, some of which could be severe. Locally damaging winds, large hail and brief periods of heavy rain are possible. Saturday’s high is expected to be about 80 degrees.
Sunday will be warmer with a high of 86 degrees and a chance of more showers and thunderstorms.
Memorial Day also includes a chance of thunderstorms with a high of 85 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to remain warm throughout the week with a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day.
