Tower Center building in Bloomington donated to McLean County Center for Human Services

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Center for Human Services Recovery Program is gaining a new home beneath the iconic 420-foot communications tower in Bloomington.

Communications and security entrepreneur David Segneri and his partner, Kris, this week donated Tower Center, 520 N. Center St., to the agency.

"We were looking for a stable organization that would substantially benefit from the space, but also be able to maintain the structure," David Segneri said in a statement Thursday. "CHS has been our neighbor and our customer.

"It has an excellent reputation and has been serving needy people in our community for many decades."

McLean County CHS is home to the county's community mental health center and provides outpatient services to people with significant behavioral health needs.

David Segneri brought the tower to Bloomington more than 30 years ago after seeing a need for a major communications tower in the area. Earlier this week, Segneri sold the communications tower to Everest Infrastructure Partners.