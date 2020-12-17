Tower Center building in Bloomington donated to McLean County Center for Human Services

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Center for Human Services Recovery Program is gaining a new home beneath the iconic 420-foot communications tower in Bloomington.
Communications and security entrepreneur David Segneri and his partner, Kris, this week donated Tower Center, 520 N. Center St., to the agency.
"We were looking for a stable organization that would substantially benefit from the space, but also be able to maintain the structure," David Segneri said in a statement Thursday. "CHS has been our neighbor and our customer.
"It has an excellent reputation and has been serving needy people in our community for many decades."
McLean County CHS is home to the county's community mental health center and provides outpatient services to people with significant behavioral health needs.
David Segneri brought the tower to Bloomington more than 30 years ago after seeing a need for a major communications tower in the area. Earlier this week, Segneri sold the communications tower to Everest Infrastructure Partners.
The 18,618-square foot building beneath the tower will house the CHS Recovery Program, which provides services to adults with mental illnesses and focuses on individual recovery.
The new building, appraised at nearly $1.6 million, is three times the size of CHS' current facility.
Existing programs and services provided at the 108 W. Market St. location will continue.
McLean County Center for Human Services Executive Director Tom Barr said in a statement Thursday that he is happy for the agency to receive the donation, especially since the Recovery Program staff "have worked in cramped conditions for years."
“Like most non-profits, we work with the space available even though it isn’t always ideal," Barr said. "The location, space, configuration and security of the Tower Center building are all perfect for us to better serve our clients and community.
“This will make a huge difference for our staff and in the lives of clients; not only now but for years to come.”
