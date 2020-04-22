Town of Normal street tree inventory to begin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

NORMAL – The town of Normal street tree inventory project will begin this week.

Last fall, the town was awarded $15,000 from the Urban and Community Forestry Grant Program, funded by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service. The town has allocated $20,000 in matching funds to complete the project.

Davey Resource Group was approved by town council to conduct the inventory. The data collected will locate, identify and evaluate each tree and provide maintenance and planting information in an electronic format using GPS technology.

The information will be used to prioritize tree management activities and will allow the town’s forestry staff to keep updated and accurate work records of all tree maintenance operations. The project is expected to be completed by mid-June.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0