Traffic alert: Constitution Boulevard lane closures planned
Traffic alert: Constitution Boulevard lane closures planned

Road work

Constitution Boulevard, Normal — Northbound Constitution Boulevard from Uptown Circle to Mulberry Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to noon Friday for removal of seasonal lighting. The intersections of Constitution Boulevard at College Avenue and Mulberry Street will remain open.

Prescribed burn along Sugar Creek — Town of Normal contractor, Cardno, will burn vegetation along Sugar Creek, from East Vernon Avenue to the southwest edge of Anderson Park (not through the park) beginning about 10 a.m. Friday through most of the day. The Normal Fire Department and Chiddix Junior High School have been notified.

