Traffic being rerouted onto Route 66 at Chenoa because of crash

CHENOA – The southbound lane of Interstate 55 is expected to be shut down until at least 6 p.m. because of blocked an earlier crash, state police said. At least two vehicles appear to be involved, officials said. Police are also investigating a second crash near the site.

Traffic is being rerouted onto Route 66 at Chenoa, police said.

The initial crash happened around 12:15 p.m., Monday near mile marker 183, but there are few details available. It is not known if there are any injuries.

First responders from Chenoa and Lexington are on the scene, but other specifics are not yet known.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

