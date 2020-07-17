Travel, summer parties blamed for COVID-19 surge in Central Illinois

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Summer parties and travel share the blame for the surge in COVID-19 cases since Independence Day weekend, a Central Illinois public health official said Friday.

Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department, released a statement on Friday after confirming 14 more COVID-19 cases in McLean County. That means that 50 county residents have been diagnosed with the novel virus so far this week and 99 have been diagnosed since July 3, when the recent surge began.

A total of 364 county residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus since March 19.

"While McLean County is experiencing community spread of the virus, meaning that some people testing positive for COVID-19 are not able to pinpoint when or where they may have become infected, there have been small clusters of cases among families and household contacts," McKnight said. "Many of the recently reported cases have been associated with gatherings for the Fourth of July, birthday parties or family get-togethers."

"The more people that someone interacts with, and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk for becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading," McKnight said. "Large, in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to maintain social distance pose the highest risk."