Travel, summer parties blamed for COVID-19 surge in Central Illinois

A Reditus Laboratories test site worker gives a nasal swab to a visitor at the COVID-19 test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Increased demand for testing prompted Reditus this week to add to its test site staff to reduce wait times.
BLOOMINGTON — Summer parties and travel share the blame for the surge in COVID-19 cases since Independence Day weekend, a Central Illinois public health official said Friday.
Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department, released a statement on Friday after confirming 14 more COVID-19 cases in McLean County. That means that 50 county residents have been diagnosed with the novel virus so far this week and 99 have been diagnosed since July 3, when the recent surge began.
A total of 364 county residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus since March 19.
"While McLean County is experiencing community spread of the virus, meaning that some people testing positive for COVID-19 are not able to pinpoint when or where they may have become infected, there have been small clusters of cases among families and household contacts," McKnight said. "Many of the recently reported cases have been associated with gatherings for the Fourth of July, birthday parties or family get-togethers."
"The more people that someone interacts with, and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk for becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading," McKnight said. "Large, in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to maintain social distance pose the highest risk."
"We also continue to see cases in McLean County related to traveling, whether that be people who have gone to or had visitors from states that are seeing increases in their case numbers such as Texas, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin, Indiana and Tennessee," McKnight said.
Before traveling, be aware if COVID-19 is spreading in that area and whether someone you are planning to visit is at higher risk of becoming ill from COVID because of age or underlying medical condition, McKnight said. "If you become infected while traveling, you can spread the virus to your loved ones, even if you do not have symptoms," she said.
McLean County wasn't alone in reporting increases on Friday:
LaSalle County Health Department announced 13 new cases, bringing that county's total to 310. Five more LaSalle County residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of people who have recovered there to 213.
Tazewell County Health Department confirmed 11 new cases, bringing that county's total to 208. Of those, 157 have recovered, 41 are in home isolation, two are hospitalized and eight died earlier this year.
Woodford County Health Department reported two new cases, bringing that county's new total to 60.
Logan County Health Department confirmed two new cases, meaning that county has had 34 cases.
In McLean County, a total of 288 people have recovered (nine more than Thursday), 59 are at home in isolation (six more than Thursday) and two are hospitalized, one fewer than Thursday.
In addition, 15 McLean County residents have died of COVID since March. The most recent death was last week.
More than 17,800 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive remains 2% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 17 is 2.5%, McKnight said.
"The remaining (10) non-symptomatic quarantined individuals have each been tested twice over the last week and will start coming back to work as soon as this weekend once they meet all the criteria for 14-day quarantine and negative testing," Swaney said.
The five firefighters who have tested positive for COVID remain in quarantine at home, Swaney said.
The COVID-19 testing site operated at the McLean County Fairgrounds set another record high on Thursday. The site, operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, served 467 people that day, according to McLean County Emergency Management Agency.
The previous record of 434 people served was set on Monday.
Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi said Reditus has doubled the number of test site workers this week to try to process people through more quickly as demand for testing has accelerated since Independence Day.
As people are socializing and traveling more, they want to be tested to make sure they haven't picked up the virus, Rossi said. But he warned that the incubation period for the virus is three to six days after exposure, so people should be tested again seven days after exposure to groups of people.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,384 new cases on Friday and 22 additional deaths.
Since COVID hit Illinois earlier this year, 159,334 people have been diagnosed with the virus and 7,272 have died. The statewide positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of tests for the seven-day period ending July 16 was 3 percent, IDPH said. As of Thursday night, 1,431 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID.
