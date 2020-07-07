Travel was factor in McLean County's first COVID-related death since May 29, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Travel is being attributed as a factor in McLean County's first death related to COVID-19 in over a month, officials said Tuesday, as well as a recent uptick in reported cases.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the patient who died was a woman in her 70s who previously had been in good health, did not live in a long-term care facility and had traveled recently. Her death was the 14th COVID-related fatality in McLean County since March and the first one reported since May 29.

The health department announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including the woman who died. They followed 14 new cases that had been confirmed between Friday and Monday.

While she wouldn't identify the state to which the woman had traveled, McKnight said many of McLean County's recent cases have been related to travel to states which have experienced a surge of COVID cases, including Florida, Texas, Arizona and Wisconsin.

A total of 282 county residents have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 19. Of those, 246 people are recovered (two more than Monday), 22 are at home in isolation (the same as Monday) and, for the second consecutive day, no one was hospitalized.