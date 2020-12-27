Trump signs Route 66 Centennial Commission Act

Now that it has been signed into law, 15 commissioners will be appointed by the president on the recommendation of the Secretary of Transportation, Senate and House majority leaders, and governors of the eight Route 66 states. Appointees will have demonstrated both a dedication to educating others about the importance of historical figures and events, and a substantial knowledge and appreciation of Route 66, Thomas said.

“Now, our attention turns to making plans that will celebrate the road's 100th anniversary and focus on ways to improve the lives of the 5-plus million people living and working along Route 66,” he added. “We'll do so by working on projects that promote, preserve and economically develop Route 66."

The historic route will mark its 100th anniversary in 2026. The Illinois Route 66 Centennial Commission was created by a new state law Jan. 1 to coordinate planning of centennial celebration events along the Illinois portion of the highway’s route from Chicago to St. Louis.