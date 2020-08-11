You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday COVID data: 1,549 cases added statewide
Tuesday COVID data: 1,549 cases added statewide

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 1,549 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease statewide.

Other statewide data as of Tuesday released by the department:

Total cases: 196,948 cases

Deaths: 7,657 

Specimens processed by labs within past 24 hours: 41,362, for a total of 3,147,703

Preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for Aug.4-10: 4.1%

Hospitalized: 1,459 patients

In intensive care units: 336 patients

On ventilators: 127 patients 

The following 20 deaths also have been confirmed: 

  • Adams County: 1 male 90s
  • Coles County: 1 male 80s
  • Cook County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
  • Franklin County: 1 female 70s
  • Jackson County: 1 female 60s
  • Kankakee County: 1 male 60s
  • Lake County: 1 male 80s
  • Livingston County: 1 female 60s
  • Logan County: 1 male 70s
  • Peoria County: 1 female 90s
  • Perry County: 1 female 90s
  • Wayne County: 1 female 70s
  • Will County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s
 

