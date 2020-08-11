Tuesday COVID data: 1,549 cases added statewide

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 1,549 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease statewide.
Other statewide data as of Tuesday released by the department:
Total cases: 196,948 cases
Deaths: 7,657
Specimens processed by labs within past 24 hours: 41,362, for a total of 3,147,703
Preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for Aug.4-10: 4.1%
Hospitalized: 1,459 patients
In intensive care units: 336 patients
On ventilators: 127 patients
The following 20 deaths also have been confirmed:
- Adams County: 1 male 90s
- Coles County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Franklin County: 1 female 70s
- Jackson County: 1 female 60s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 male 80s
- Livingston County: 1 female 60s
- Logan County: 1 male 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Perry County: 1 female 90s
- Wayne County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s
