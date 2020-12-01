Tuesday update: 6 more COVID deaths in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Six more McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 and the county's seven-day virus positivity rate increased to 11.3%.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Tuesday that the six new deaths mean that 56 county residents have died of the virus since March. The six deaths was the highest number that the county health department has reported in a single day since the pandemic began.
The six included a woman in her 70s and two women in their 90s associated with long-term care facilities. McKnight did not identify the facilities.
The six also included a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s who were not associated with long-term care facilities.
McKnight also reported on Tuesday 101 new cases of the virus in McLean County, meaning 8,681 people have been diagnosed since March 19.
The county's seven-day positivity rate — the percent of county residents tested for the virus and who have tested positive in the previous week — was 11.3%, compared with 10.5% on Monday. Of the more than 141,900 COVID tests of county residents since March, 6.1% have come back positive for the virus.
Twenty McLean County residents were hospitalized with COVID, compared with 22 on Monday.
"It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care," McKnight said. "Our local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside our county.
"McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use and 94% of total beds in use," McKnight said.
The 1,337 people isolating at home on Tuesday was 128 fewer than on Monday. McKnight also reported that 7,268 people have recovered from COVID since March, an increase of 225 from Monday.
"Hospitalizations and deaths are a lagging indicator" of a COVID surge, McKnight said. "It is often anticipated that an increase in reported hospitalizations and deaths could follow several weeks after a surge of new infections. McLean County Health Department reported over 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the month of November."
"It is important to remember that people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions — including cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, obesity (body mass index of 30 or higher), serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and some may even need to be hospitalized," McKnight said.
"Recovery isn't the same for everyone," McKnight cautioned. "The World Health Organization reports the medium time for recovery is up to two weeks for those with mild cases while those with more severe cases can take up to six weeks for symptoms to resolve."
Anyone experiencing trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake or bluish lips or face should call 911, she said.
At the COVID testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 698 people were tested on Monday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Tuesday.
That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
