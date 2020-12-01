Tuesday update: 6 more COVID deaths in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Six more McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 and the county's seven-day virus positivity rate increased to 11.3%.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Tuesday that the six new deaths mean that 56 county residents have died of the virus since March. The six deaths was the highest number that the county health department has reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

The six included a woman in her 70s and two women in their 90s associated with long-term care facilities. McKnight did not identify the facilities.

The six also included a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s who were not associated with long-term care facilities.

McKnight also reported on Tuesday 101 new cases of the virus in McLean County, meaning 8,681 people have been diagnosed since March 19.